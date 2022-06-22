CHOCOLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Chocolay Township Police is requesting assistance in locating a missing teenager. Dalia Marie Taylor was last seen around 11:00 p.m. on June 21 at her grandmother’s home in Chocolay Township.

Taylor is 14 years old and is described as a white female, 5’5” tall, 120 lbs, with long dark hair and blue eyes. She is believed to be a runaway and headed to Wisconsin.

Chocolay Township Police say Taylor took her grandmother’s vehicle, a 2017 Jaguar SUV black in color. The vehicle has a cargo rack on top and a bike rack on the rear.

Chocolay Township Police provided the following photo of Taylor:

If you have seen Taylor or have any information on her or the vehicle, you are asked to contact the Chocolay Township Police Dept. at (906) 249-4040, or Central Dispatch at (906) 475-9912.