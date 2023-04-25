ARVON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) are actively involved in the search for a man reported missing by his parents.

According to MSP, 38-year-old, Jason Desmarais was last seen at his home around 5:00 a.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Desmarais is described as a 5’10” man weighing approximately 180 lbs. He has brown hair, green eyes and may have scruffy facial hair. He is possibly wearing jeans and a gray hoodie. Authorities say he is believed to have left home sometime between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m. driving his black 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 truck, bearing Michigan registration DYS1500.

A search is underway in the Arvon Township area of Baraga County. Assisting MSP is the Baraga County Sheriff’s Office, Baraga County Search and Rescue, Dynamite Towing, and family members.

Contact the Michigan State Police Calumet Post at 906-337-5145 if you have information about where Jason Desmarais is.