L’ANSE, Mich. (WJMN) — The remainder of the 2023 season for varsity football players at L’Anse High School has been canceled, according to the district’s superintendent.

The announcement came this Wednesday morning on the heels of a forfeit to Ishpeming and four straight early-season losses. Athletic Director Darrin Voskuhl told Local 3 the decision to cancel the rest of the season was made due to a growing number of injured players on an already shallow bench.

Superintendent Tollefson said Junior Varsity games will continue.

