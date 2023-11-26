MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s the season of giving and in honor of that, Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme sat down with organization in the Upper Peninsula to learn how Yoopers can give this holiday season.

Toys for Tots Marquette County is collecting new and unwrapped toys as well as monetary donations to make Christmas brighter for children and families in need this holiday season. There are dozens of locations across the county where people can donate toys including WJMN Local 3 located at 3165 Wright Street in Marquette Township. Coordinator, Tracey Tippett speaks on the effort:

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 is having a fundraiser this holiday season for their cause. The 38th Annual Trim the Tree Fundraiser will be on December 7 from 5-7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in Marquette to raise funds for their athletes and equipment for the sports they participate in. Jen Johnson and Lorelei Brody spoke on the fundraiser:

The UP Regional Blood Center is always in need of blood donations and the holidays are no different. Dana Langsford speaks on how you can donate blood to fellow Yoopers in need of it:

Holidays can be a lonely time for some and Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly makes it their mission to bring joy to the elderly. They can always use helping hands with their different services. Les Bek speaks on how you can help them out:

Room at the Inn helps the homeless in the community and with it being National Homelessness Awareness Month, they are bringing that issue to the forefront with a presentation called, Hidden Hardships: Homelessness in the U.P. That is on November 28 at the Northern Center at NMU at 5:00 p.m.

