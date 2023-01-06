MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette City Fire Department (MFD) responded to a second fire in eight days at the Birchgrove Mobile Home Community on Friday morning.

According to a MCFD release, responders were dispatched to 500 Pioneer Road Lot #12 for a structure fire at 2:21 a.m. on Friday.

While en route, MFD learned the home was fully involved. Utility companies were requested to assist in securing the property.

Responders arrived at approximately 2:28 a.m., then establishing Incident Command and working to prevent additional exposure.

All residents of the home on fire and adjacent homes were able to escape unharmed.

The fire was reportedly brought under control by 2:41 a.m., with all responders leaving the scene by 4:19 a.m.

MFD says a Fire Investigator is on-scene.

Previously, an explosion occurred at Birchgrove Mobile Home Community on December 29, causing one home to be lost in the resulting fire.

The Marquette City Fire Department was assisted by the Marquette City Police Department, Marquette Township Fire Department, Chocolay Township Fire Department, UPHS Unit 140, Marquette Board of Light and Power and Semco.