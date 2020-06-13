Second round of underwater cleanup for Marquette’s Lower Harbor

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Last year, scuba divers took out 4 tons of trash from Marquette’s Lower Harbor left by boaters and the public. This year, Diver Don hopes to clear out some more of the debris resting below.

“Marquette has commercial beginnings. There was a coal dock here, there was a lot of neglect, shall we say, to the harbor,” said Marquette resident Don Fassbender.

“There’s still a lot of signs of that down below, so we want to clean it up and make it a little nicer place.”

Marquette’s Lower Harbor has changed over the years. From being the hub of mining to being the city’s scenic hot spot, the harbor has always been a part of the community.

But after all of these years, Don Fassbender says what lies beneath the water, has to change as well.

“I’ve been diving here in Marquette for 30 years and we see a lot of trash. As the local divers, we’ll consistently be picking up things and bringing them out of the water,” said Diver Don.

“But when you see these larger items, the tires, the tubs, the grills, the refrigerators that people dump off their boats or the docks, it kind of paints a bad image and that’s something that we don’t want to associate with our drinking water.”

Not only local divers, but divers from across the Midwest came to help with last year’s underwater cleanup. The group believes there is still work that needs to be done to help the community above and below the surface.

“Our long term goal is to get some fish cribs in here, get rid of all of the toxic, the rub, the tires, all of the garbage that’s in there and make it a better place for our children and grandchildren.”

The underwater cleanup will be Thursday July 18th at Mattson Lower Harbor Park in Marquette.

Divers are required to bring their own equipment, but Diver Don said they will also need help transferring the trash from the dock to the dumpster, so anybody is encouraged to join.

For more information on the 2nd Annual Marquette Lower Harbor Cleanup, click here.