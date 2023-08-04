LANSING, Mich. – Secretary of State offices at 418 Mill St. in Munising and 504 W. McMillan in Newberry will be closed for a week for remodeling projects, but most residents can go online to Michigan.gov/SOS instead for their transactions.

The offices will be closed starting Monday, August 7 and will remain closed through Friday, August 11. They will resume normal service at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 14.

Renovations include electrical updates, changes to the counter, new carpet and a fresh coat of paint.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s administration has doubled the number of services available online and now most transactions can be done from computer, tablet or mobile phone.

Self-service stations are available for instant registration, driver’s license and ID renewals, as well as some other transactions. Machines are located in Meijer stores at 3630 US-41 West in Marquette, 505 N. 26th St. in Escanaba, and 1138 W. 3 Mile Rd. in Sault Ste. Marie.

Residents who need to come into an office for Secretary of State services during the remodeling period may schedule their visit at the next closest offices at Michigan.gov/SOS or by calling 888-767-6424. The nearest alternative offices:

Munising: 1250 Wilson St. in Marquette and 305 Ludington St. in Escanaba.

Newberry: 2700 Davitt St. in Sault Ste. Marie.

Munising’s Secretary of State office is normally open Mondays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a lunch closure each day. The Newberry office is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except Wednesdays, when the hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.