Segment of Soo-Raco ORV Trail closed
A 1-mile section of the Soo-Raco Off-Road Vehicle Trail in Chippewa County is closed until further notice.
The trail is extremely wet and has developed multiple sink holes.
DNR crews cannot currently use heavy equipment to repair the trail.
The closure is from the Ashmun Bay Trail west to 12th Street.
For thelatest information on this and other closures, visit Michigan.gov/DNRClosures.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
