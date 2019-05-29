Segment of Soo-Raco ORV Trail closed

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image courtesy Michigan DNR

A 1-mile section of the Soo-Raco Off-Road Vehicle Trail in Chippewa County is closed until further notice.

The trail is extremely wet and has developed multiple sink holes .

DNR crews cannot currently use heavy equipment to repair the trail.

The closure is from the Ashmun Bay Trail west to 12th Street.