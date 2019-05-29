Local News

Segment of Soo-Raco ORV Trail closed

Posted: May 29, 2019 09:13 AM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 09:14 AM EDT

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

A 1-mile section of the Soo-Raco Off-Road Vehicle Trail in Chippewa County is closed until further notice.

The trail is extremely wet and has developed multiple sink holes.

DNR crews cannot currently use heavy equipment to repair the trail.

The closure is from the Ashmun Bay Trail west to 12th Street.

For thelatest information on this and other closures, visit Michigan.gov/DNRClosures.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected