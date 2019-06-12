Semi rollover in Dickinson County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BREEN TWP.-- Troopers from the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post responded to a single semi-tractor rollover personal injury around 3:40 p.m. yesterday, June 11. The crash happened on M-69, near Swan Peterson Rd. in Breen Township of Dickinson County.

The semi, driven by a 61-year-old Ironwood man was traveling eastbound on M-69. He lost control of his semi and the semi overturned, spilling the cargo over the highway.

The man was transported to Dickinson County Healthcare System to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver was cited for careless driving.