‘Serve critical need’ for all blood type donations across the Upper Peninsula

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — The UP Regional Blood Center is currently experiencing a severe critical need for all blood types.

The UP Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock, Escanaba and is the primary supplier of blood to 13 UP hospitals.

Please visit the UP Regional Blood Center Facebook page or their website for center details and blood drive locations.

For Marquette hours and scheduling please call 906-449-1450, Hancock hours and scheduling please call 906-483-1392 and Escanaba hours and scheduling please call 906-786-8420.

