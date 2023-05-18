POWERS, Mich. (WFRV) – A 32-year-old man from Sheboygan County reportedly died in a traffic-related incident in the Upper Peninsula.

According to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, on May 16 around 12 p.m., deputies were sent to U.S. 2 and 41 for a traffic death. A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 32-year-old Joshua Hardin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not mention if it was a crash and only described it as a traffic fatality.

Hardin was reportedly from Plymouth, Wisconsin. Multiple agencies assisted with the incident. No information on the cause of the incident was released.

Authorities say the incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information or businesses that have video footage of the incident is asked to call 906-893-4441.

Plymouth is in Sheboygan County and is about 40 minutes south of Manitowoc.

No additional details were provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.