ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) — A shed and its contents were destroyed Saturday afternoon in a fire in Escanaba.

Escanaba Public Safety officers were called to the reported fire at 624 Ludington Street. When they arrived, they found the shed engulfed in flames, with fire spreading to a nearby garage.

It took more than an hour to get the fire under control. In addition to destroying the shed, the fire also heavily damaged the garage.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.