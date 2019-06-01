SHF accepting health-centered grant applications for fall funding cycle

Follow @WJMN_Local3

MARQUETTE – The Superior Health Foundation is now accepting large grant applications for the fall grant cycle.

SHF will award more than $498,000 in health-centered grant funding this fall, with more than two-thirds of that amount directed to medical transportation issues in the Upper Peninsula. Applications for medical transportation will be accepted later this summer.

Of that amount, SHF has secured $50,000 in matching funding from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation of Michigan and $25,000 ($50,000 over two years) from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund.

SHF will award more than $82,000 in large grant funding.

SHF will also address medical transportation issues for its proactive grant giving in 2020.

In 2018, SHF awarded $306,523.35, including $50,000 in matching support from the Blue Cross Blue Shield Foundation of Michigan, to address substance use issues in the Upper Peninsula. With additional large grant, indigent care and mini-grant funding, SHF awarded more than $443,000 in grants in the fall 2018.

Eligibility information and on-line application forms are available on the SHF’s website at www.superiorhealthfoundation.org. Applications will be accepted until midnight Monday, July 1. SHF does not accept paper applications.

The Superior Health Foundation’s Grants Committee will review the applications and will make its recommendations to the SHF Board of Directors at its September board meeting. Grant monies will be distributed in late October.

“The Superior Health Foundation team and its region-wide board of directors invite proposals that address health issues all across the Upper Peninsula,” said Jim LaJoie, executive director of the Superior Health Foundation. “The Upper Peninsula has a number of health issues, and we take great pride in providing grant support to address many of them.”

SHF’s mission is to assist with unmet healthcare needs, with health education, and with programs and research on preventing illness and promoting health in the Upper Peninsula. Its vision is to improve the health of the residents of the Upper Peninsula.

For more information, contact the SHF at 906-225-6914 or email shf@superiorhealthfoundation.org.