Shipwrecks come back to life in Alpena

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image courtesy MGN Online.

The following is a report from our CBS affiliate in Alpena.

When you walk down the Maritime Heritage Trail in Alpena off the Thunder Bay River, you'll notice something big.

Shipwrecks are now above ground and on large projector-like mats.

The large facades cover abandon buildings at Fletcher Depot have added a new, historical feel to downtown.

One woman says, "I'm not a diver, I know a lot of other people aren't so being able to see what the sanctuary promotes and preserves is really cool."

A community organization teamed up with the downtown development authority to bring round 2 of these facades.

The first round being the black and white images installed five years ago. The second round includes images with color.

It's a project that costs over $10,000 to complete.

One woman says, "You know whether it's a historic based project or something like the marine sanctuaries where the skrims were installed where a full renovation wasn't possible, you know either way they beautify the downtown."

The project was completed just before the Fourth of July festivities

Just this week, the DDA provided a partial reimbursement for half of the project.

The woman says, "I think everybody's doing such a great job with the flowers and maintain their grounds and putting up beautiful signage and imagery so we're kind of a part of that whole pride in Alpena."

