MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A member of the Local 3 News team observed a sign on Monday that was vandalized at the future site of The Residences at North Harbor.

The word, “NO” was spray painted in red over the sign.

Local 3 News contacted Marquette City Police about the sign. They had not received any calls about the apparent vandalism prior to our call and said they were sending an officer to investigate.

The Marquette Planning Commission approved plans for the development in 2021. The plans include the construction of eight, four-story buildings in the area of Lakeshore Boulevard and Hawley St. in Marquette.

The construction would bring 96 residential units, parking areas, site grading, landscaping, and other development to the area. The property is currently zoned as Multiple Family Residential.