Six sentenced in Holland-area heroin conspiracy

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD) — Authorities say Jimmie “Peanut” Butler was sentenced Thursday to more than 21 years in prison for conspiring to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin and cocaine in the Holland-area.

Butler’s prison sentence will be followed by 10 years of supervised release, according to the Western District of Michigan U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say six people were involved with trafficking heroin from Chicago into the Holland-area and the Upper Peninsula. Officials say the heroin passed around has been linked to numerous overdoses and at least one death.

Officials say the conspiracy spanned from 2011 until July 2017, which is around the time when the group was initially indicted.

Authorities say the other five defendants have received prison sentences, and they include:

Charles Oakley, who was sentenced to 13 years.

Jimmy Moore, who was ordered to serve nearly three years.

Corey Gross, who was sentenced to nearly four years.

Michael McKinley, who was ordered to serve two years.

Monique Molina, who was sentenced to two years.

“The City of Holland has been significantly impacted with numerous overdoses and deaths as a result of the opioid epidemic,” said Captain Rick Walters, Holland Department of Public Safety in a press release. “This case is an example of local, state, and federal agencies collaborating together to protect and serve our local community. The Holland community has been positively impacted by the joint effort of all those involved and is appreciative of the federal assistance received in this investigation and prosecution.”