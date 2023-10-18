Skandia Township celebrated the opening of their new playground today.

Members of the Skandia Township board held a ribbon-cutting ceremony today, marking the opening of a new playground. The new park replaces an old and outdated playground that has been in use since the 1970s. There were new swings, slides, things to climb on, and interactive displays about nature. Skandia Township board member Brandon Bray says this new playground will meet the needs of their growing community.

“Skandia is one of those little townships that is starting to really grow. Families. You know, the words kind of gotten out that the small communities kind of where it’s at now. It was just a great opportunity to bring people together, bring families together for common, cause common good. Get them outside, get them run, and get them playing together to meet their neighbors. We needed that every little town needs that they had put up, to have the different types of equipment that we could afford to get. Got to vote on it.” Said Bray.

In addition to the new playground equipment, the township was able to build a much-needed new restroom facility, new fencing, and walking paths.