Some Escanaba restaurant’s and bars are back in business after Governor’s allowance

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) — As you enter Escanaba, you will see many restaurants like the Stonehouse still closed to the public. Across the street, Mo’s Pub also remains closed.

Stonehouse expects to reopen on Wednesday while Mo’s has planned to wait until June 1st.

But if you keep driving down the Ludington Street, you will find Ernie’s Irish Pub and Cat-Man-Do’s open for business.

“I’m ecstatic, what can I say,” said Curt Spaulding, Owner, Catmando’s Restaurant & Bar.

“It’s been long over due. I’m just glad that the doors are open back up and we can move forward and move the economy forward as well.”

Spaulding said his employees have been waiting for this day to finally arrive and are excited to get back to work.

“They’re real appreciative. Their glad to be back to work. It’s been long over due according to some of them and we’re anxious to serve the public again.”

Even after month’s of being closed, Spaulding knew it was the right thing to do to keep the community he serves as safe as possible.

“I truly believe that we had to do something,” said Spaulding.

“We obviously have an issue and it had to be dealt with. I think it was dealt with, it continues to be dealt with, it’s still an issue and people need to be aware of it, so I think it’s good to be moving forward.”

Cat-man-do’s will remain open during their normal businesses hours and are taking every precaution to ensure they host a safe environment for their patrons and their staff.