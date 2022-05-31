MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Episcopal Diocese of Northern Michigan, Messiah Lutheran Church, and the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention have together announced plans to host a suicide prevention Soul Shop workshop in June.

Soul Shop is an Arkansas-based organization that provides faith-based suicide prevention workshops in many locations throughout the United States. The workshop will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm at Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette.

While Soul Shop says the workshop is targeted towards pastors and faith community leaders, trainings can also benefit counselors, lay ministry leaders, first responders, and essentially anyone interested in learning how to effectively minister to suicide.

“Given that 6% of adults and 17% of adolescents are thinking about suicide and 50% of any congregation is impacted by suicide in some form, this is an issue that the church cannot avoid,” said Michelle Snyder, Director of Soul Shop. “Communities of faith have both a theological obligation and a call by God to face this challenge head on, equipping members to do the same.”

The workshop aims to equip leaders to minister to suicide impacts as a regular aspect of their ministries. The workshop includes addressing the primary obstacles to dealing with suicide, including stigma, fear, shame, statistics and facts about suicide, and how ministries can create a supportive environment while shifting the culture around how people deal with this subject and one another.

You can learn more about Soul Shop and upcoming events here or by calling (906) 458-6395.

Additionally, The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is sponsoring four other suicide prevention trainings in the UP this summer. You can learn about each of the following at their corresponding link: