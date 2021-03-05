Local 3’s Soup for Bowls Campaign wraps up

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – This past week, the WJMN Local 3 team wrapped up their Soup for Bowls Campaign. After making stops in four towns within the U.P; Marquette, Escanaba, Iron Mountain, and Hancock all the food was dropped off at local Salvation Army and St. Vincent de Paul food pantries.

We stopped at the Super One in Marquette on Monday where we donated the collected cans to the Salvation Army of Marquette County.

“Oh it feels great, anytime that we can give back and help participate in these events, I think it brings the community together and helps us get a little bit closer,” said Super One store manager Mike Lavigne I know there is a tremendous need out there in our community right now.”

On Tuesday, we stopped at Econo Foods in Iron Mountain where we picked up the cans to be donated to the St. Vincent de Paul in Iron Mountain.

“It helps out the community getting those in need, food in this basically hard time with everything that’s going on.” Assistant Manager of Econo Foods Jeremy Stanchina said.

Pat’s in Houghton and Elmer’s County Market were the final stores we collected canned goods from. Mike Dagenais, President of Elmer’s County Market in Escanaba says that giving back to the community is the least he could do.

“I just want to thank my customers big time,” said Dagenais. “They give and give and give, whether its Delta, Menominee, Schoolcraft County or just the U.P, people are so generous it’s unbelievable.”

If you missed our Soup for Bowls campaign, food panties in your local area are always collecting food. To locate the closest food pantry to you click here.