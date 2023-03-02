IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – Prom season is just around the corner, and if your teen is still looking for that perfect dress, the Dickinson County Library has it covered.

The 13th Annual Prom Dress Swap at the Dickinson County Library main branch in Iron Mountain kicks off Friday, March 3. This event is free and invites teens from near and far to pick out a dress, shoes, and accessories including ties and jewelry.

“It’s a great opportunity for girls in our community, even if they don’t live in Dickinson County, if they live in Wisconsin, or Iron County, or even Marquette County, they can come down, come over and get a dress for free, no charge, which is great,” said Public Relations Specialist Crystal Jacklovitz. “We have amazing donors in our community who donated their old dresses. You don’t have to bring a dress to swap out a different dress, you can just take one which is really great. This year we have over 500 dresses, so we have tons to choose from all different sizes, shapes, colors, you name it we probably have it.”

Dresses and accessories will be available for browsing during library hours beginning at 2:00 PM on Friday, March 3 through 8:30 PM on Monday, March 6. There will also be a prize drawing for two tuxedo rentals from Nic’s Boutique.

Dickinson County Library Prom Dress Swap hours:

Friday, March 3 from 2:00-8:30 PM

Saturday, March 4 from 9:00 AM-3:30 PM

Sunday, March 5 from 1:00-4:30 PM