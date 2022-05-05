Menominee, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced that a project to resurface a 17.9 mile stretch of US-41 in Menominee County will begin on Monday, May 16, 2022. The project will take place on US-41 from south of 56th Avenue in the city of Menominee to south of County Road 352 in Stephenson.

The $10.2 million project will include asphalt milling, two courses of asphalt resurfacing, joint repairs, guardrail replacement, drainage improvements, and pavement markings.

Drivers can expect intermittent single-lane closures using traffic regulators throughout the project. A 10-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the project.

The project is estimated to conclude on Friday, October 14, 2022. MDOT says it projects the resurfacing will directly and indirectly support 130 jobs.