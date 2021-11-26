2 killed and 7 injured in car crash in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – According to the Escanaba Public Safety, on 11/25/2021 at approximately 5:49 pm, officials responded to the 1600 block of North Lincoln Rd for the report of a multi-vehicle accident with personal injury and vehicle entrapment.

The crash killed 2 individuals and another 7 occupants were transported to medical facilities.

Due to the location and severity of the accident, traffic was detoured and North Lincoln Rd was closed for approximately 4 hours. During that time of the road closure, Michigan State Police reconstructed the scene of the accident and it is still under investigation at this time.

The names of the victims are not being released at this time pending notification of family. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.