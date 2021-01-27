2 structure fires in Iron Mountain Tuesday, dog revived by first responders

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) — The Iron Mountain Fire Department battled two structure fires simultaneously Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 12 p.m., the Iron Mountain Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1411 West Hughitt Street in Iron Mountain.

Three minutes after the call was received, a small crew of firefighters found a 2.5 story home with smoke coming from all around the structure. Multiple hose lines were used to keep and extinguish the fire located in the basement and kitchen areas.

Less than 10 minutes later, another crew arrived and were tasked to search the basement and first floor to check for victims and fire extensions, followed by another crew to check the second floor.

All residents were reported to be out of the building on fire department arrival, and there were no injuries. A dog was rescued from the basement and was successfully revived by firefighters and Integrity Care EMS staff.

The fire was out just after 3 p.m. with all crews clearing the scene before 4 p.m.

A total of nine firefighters manning two engines, one ladder truck, and a utility pickup responded to the scene.

Assisting at the scene were Officers from the Iron Mountain Police Department, Iron Mountain DPW, Integrity Care EMS, WE energies, and DTE.

Damage is initially estimated at $8,000-12,000 to the structure and contents. The house is currently uninhabitable due to the heat and smoke damage throughout the structure, and the fire is currently under investigation.

While IMFD crew were operating at the scene of this fire, incident command was notified that there was another fire at 40 S. Park St.

A crew of four firefighters responded to a chimney fire that may have extended into the structure and Breitung Township Fire Department was requested for mutual aid. The fire was put out with little damage.