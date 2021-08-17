2021 Amazing Race for Child Advocacy raises $27,000

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Delta Regional Child Advocacy Center wrapped up their 2021 Virtual Amazing Race for Child Advocacy.

The virtual race featured five days of challenges where teams were up against the clock to submit the best submissions for each challenge. The event has been held in person in prior years but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this event has been held virtually for the last two years.

“By holding this event virtually our reach is a little bit bigger because it is virtual,” Kelly Chandler the Program Director for the Delta Regional Child Advocacy Center said. “We had participants from all over the state of Michigan who now have gift cards and certificates and a reason to come up to the Upper Peninsula because they won those throughout the event and now they can make a weekend out of it.”

“It was a really good showing this year,” Chandler said. “You know we still wanted to make sure that we can do a family-friendly event and make sure to safely get our community together, but also understanding how COVID restrictions were going to play out, you know, we were still able to do it virtually and we got a lot of really great feedback and a lot of people who are excited for next year.”

All of the money raised from this event will be going towards providing services to children and families who have been impacted by sexual assault and physical abuse at no cost. This year one of the challenges allowed people to channel their inner reporter and see what a day in the life of a Local 3 employee is like.

To view all of the submissions from this year’s Amazing Race for child advocacy click here.