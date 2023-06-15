WILSON, Mich. (WJMN) – Hannahville Indian Community is hosting the 47th annual Great Lakes Area Traditional Powwow this weekend.

This yearly event is a social gathering for Native American communities and the public to come together, dance, and celebrate indigenous culture.

“We’re expecting to have a lot of dancing, drumming, lots of different food vendors, craft vendors,” said Cultural Committee Chairperson Susie Meshigaud. “The public is welcome, there is no admission fee. They’ll be doing some, there are different categories in each dance in each age and male and female. So, there will be exhibition dancing, inter-tribal where if the public wants to join in, they can. You’ll see a lot of the different drums and different regalia and stuff out there.”

The Great Lakes Area Traditional Powwow kicks off tomorrow, June 16 with Grand Entry starting at 7 p.m. EST at the Woodland Valley Gathering Grounds in Wilson. Grand Entry times on Saturday are 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., and on Sunday at 12 p.m. All times are in Eastern Standard Time (EST).

