ESCANABA Mich. (WJMN) – The 60th annual Upper Peninsula Trappers Convention and Outdoor Expo kicked off Friday July 15 in Escanaba. It is the biggest trapping and outdoor show in the U.P. and one of the biggest regional conventions in the country. Festivities kicked off at 8:00 am and included vendors, live demonstrations from some of the best trappers in the country, a pocket park hosted by the Department of Natural Resources, and more.

Even though the event is geared towards trappers and people who love the outdoors, there is something there for everyone.

“It just gives everybody a chance to come and get the equipment and supplies that they need,” said Roy Dahlgren, the Coordinator of the convention. “We have guns, we have knives, we have outdoor artwork for the ladies, and quilts, and crafts. We’ve even got a lady that’s got a thousand loaves of bread. So, just a little something for everybody.”

The convention will continue through Saturday July 15 from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm. If you want to know more about the vendors or the convention itself, find their web page here.