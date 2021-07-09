Amazing Race for Child Advocacy goes virtual again for people to compete from anywhere, registration now open

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Delta Regional Child Advocacy Center is putting on the Virtual Amazing Race for Child Advocacy from August 3, 2021-August 6, 2021.

The center says the Virtual Amazing Race is just like the TV show. Challenges will be released simultaneously via Facebook, email, and text message several times per day with bonus challenges to complete for prizes. The racer who wins the most challenges throughout the event will win $300.00 cash. 2nd place will win $200.00 and 3rd place will win $100.00. Registration is $25.00 per person person.

This is an event that anyone in the world can compete in—children, families, individuals, teams, etc. All funds raised will assist children and families impacted by sexual assault and physical abuse to receive medical services, attend counseling, support groups, and much more to start the healing process at the Delta Regional Child Advocacy Center.

The Delta Regional Child Advocacy Center provides forensic interviews, referrals for medical and mental health services, advocacy, support, and healing to children victimized by sexual assault and severe physical abuse. These services are provided at no cost to the family. These services are provided in Alger, Delta, Menominee, and Schoolcraft counties. We ensure children have a safe space to share their story of abuse and are an ally for them through the process.

Something new this year is an in-person option to attend the Northern Sun Winery’s concert series in the vineyard on August 8, 2021. During this time, racers can participate in the live prize release, enjoy music, beverages, food, and sunshine. All registrations for the Virtual Amazing Race will come with a free ticket to the concert.

To register, click here.