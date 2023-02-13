ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Cruise line American Queen Voyages (AQV) has announced it will introduce the company’s first port of call in Escanaba later this year.

The cruise line says it will be the only cruise line to stop in Escanaba, marking the first time one of its Lakes and Oceans vessels will visit the town. AQV’s Ocean Navigator™ and Ocean Voyager™ ships will make the trip.

The new stop will begin in May, included among a selection of voyages across the Great Lakes. In addition to Escanaba, AQV has made stops in the UP before, including visits to Marquette and Houghton.

“As we celebrate the addition of Escanaba to our ever-growing list of destinations and welcome new partnerships with local community members, we simultaneously push forward our company’s mission to help our guests explore lesser discovered America,” said Cindy D’Aoust, President of American Queen Voyages. “We look forward to an exciting season with new stops showcasing the many treasures across the Great Lakes.”

AQV wrote the following in a release about the decision to add a visit to Escanaba:

Located in the year-round playground of Delta County, with more freshwater coastline than any other county in the nation and occupying 200 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline, this new port of call not only features world class fishing that directly translates into one-of-a-kind, fresh catch dining experiences, but is littered with historic parks, lighthouses, art galleries, water sporting activities, and more. Full of natural beauty, Delta County’s deep forests and trails offer the cruise line’s guests challenging hikes and exciting bike adventures, while its bordering shores invite river kayak rides towards the Bays de Noc. From personal connection in nature to unique small town artistry, guests visiting the new port can expect both solitude and excitement in any level of adventure they desire.

American Queen Voyages has partnered with the community’s members to offer unique and encompassing shore excursions including a hop-on hop-off tour with visits into the town’s shopping district to visit locally famed Sayklly’s Confectionery & Gifts, as well as the William Bonifas Fine Arts Center, U.P. Veterans Museum, and Webster Marble “Inventing the Outdoors” museum. This stop will also feature educational cultural sessions on Native American stories and values with Woodland Sky Native American Dance Company.

“We’re thrilled to partner with American Queen Voyages to bring the first cruise ship to our shores,” said Vickie Micheau, Executive Director of Delta County Chamber of Commerce “Escanaba is such a unique touchpoint of the region, and our rich history and proximity to nature caters to the endless travel experiences American Queen Voyages’ seek during their journey.”

For more information on American Queen Voyages and to book a reservation or order a brochure, you can call 833-598-0119, or visit www.AQVoyages.com.