Annual Gladstone canned food drive on Dec. 19

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – Gladstone Public Safety, Gladstone Volunteer Fire Department, and the Escanaba Township Volunteer Fire Department will be conducting their annual Christmas Candy Cane/Can Food Drive on December 19 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Firefighters, their family and friends, and other volunteers will be going throughout the community handing out candy cans and collecting food items for the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry. Trucks will be decorated and Christmas music will be playing as volunteers walk throughout the community.

Residents are asked to have their porch/exterior lights on so that volunteers know they are home. Residents that wish to donate can also leave their donations outside their homes if they’re not comfortable with person-to-person contact.

Latest stories