Anonymous Escanaba donor to match Red Kettle donations up to $5,000

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) — An anonymous donor has offered to match donations made to the Red Kettles in Escanaba on two days in December.

According to the Salvation Army, the donor will match all funds received Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 up to $2,500 each day for a total match of up to $5,000.

“This donor is trying to show their support as well as encourage others to give,” Cpt. Doug Winters of The Salvation Army said. “They see the need in our community and wanted their gift to be multiplied by all of the other generous people in our town. This is their version of ‘Giving Tuesday.'”

The Red Kettle donations support operations throughout the entire year. This includes the Christmas Toy Program, the lunch program, food pantry, Case Management with utility assistance and administration costs for the Hope At The Inn sheltering program.