NORWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Troopers from the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post have made arrests in connection with an assault that occurred in Norway Township on April 1, 2022.

The Dickinson County Prosecutor authorized charges on seven adult suspects and one juvenile. The charges included Aggravated Assault and Using a Mask in the Commission of a Crime.

Names of the suspects are being withheld pending arraignment.