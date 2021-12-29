ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – OSF Healthcare is asking members of the community to refrain from seeking testing for COVID-19 for asymptomatic and close contact testing.

“Right now all across the nation, we’re seeing a huge surge in COVID-19 cases,” said chief operating officer Michael Cruz, MD, FACEP. “We are equipped to handle COVID testing for patients who are sick, injured or who are preparing for a procedure but our patient volume is currently so great that we need the public’s cooperation to ensure proper usage of our health care resources.”

Dr. Cruz says other options exist for people who plan to travel, return to work or otherwise need to be tested including at home kits and retail pharmacy locations. He says emergency departments at hospitals should be reserved for true medical emergencies not as a means to get a COVID-19 test as an asymptomatic person.

OSF St. Francis local COVID-19 triage line is available Monday through Friday from 8:30 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. at (906) 223 – 4225. Questions associated with COVID-19 exposures, symptoms or testing resources can be directed to the line.