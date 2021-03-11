Authorities searching for runaway teen in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Escanaba Recreation Department is looking to construct two new tennis courts and four new pickleball courts at Ludington Park. This project has been in the works for a few years now, but the group is inching closer to completion. Pickleball was to be included in the renovations of this project due to the increasing popularity it has had within the U.P within the last decade.

"We don't have any nice outdoor courts, we did have a vacant basketball court that nobody ever utilized and we did convert that into an outdoor pickleball court but it's not ideal," said Kim Peterson, City of Escanaba Recreation Director.