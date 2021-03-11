Authorities searching for runaway teen in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Escanaba Public Safety is looking for a 13-year-old runaway, Patrick Hampel.
If anyone has information on his whereabouts, please contact the department at 906-786-5911.
