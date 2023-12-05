HARRIS, Mich. (WJMN) – On Tuesday afternoon, students at Bark-River Harris High School collected their first harvest from their classroom’s Flex Farm.

A Flex Farm is an indoor mobile hydroponic farm from the Fork Farms Foundation. This hydroponic farm is meant to increase food security while also serving as an educational tool for students. It can grow lettuce, greens, herbs and a variety of other foods on-site year-round.

“This whole area, this whole U.P. region is esteemed a food desert, meaning that the nearest grocery store for enough of a percentage of the population is 30 miles or more away,” said Dr. Kim Smith Kolasa, associate vice president of partnership development at Fork Farms. “I know where I live in Republic, the nearest grocery store is at least 40 miles away, and then pair that with the fact that we have a really short outdoor growing season. And so, it’s considered a fairly high food insecure region. And so, by bringing indoor agriculture into the schools, and allowing the students the opportunity to grow some of their own fresh food and consume it is a really direct way to address food insecurity and give them access to fresh food that is highly nutritious.”

Mr. Botwright, the school’s science teacher, says there are many benefits to using a hydroponic farm in the classroom.

“It’s a real-world example that is right in front of them that they get to manipulate the various parameters in terms of nutrients, pH, water levels, they assembled the device,” said Botwright. “It was a learning experience for all of us as we went through this and just the process of collaborating, you know, within a group and making decisions amongst 23 people, in and of itself is of extreme value to me. And then obviously, you can branch off into various scientific ideas, photosynthesis, sustainability, all sorts of environmental science related issues such as composting and nutrient allocation and land use policies, things of this nature.”

Students in Mr. Botwright’s science class share what they learned from the Flex Farm.

“It’s been pretty cool to experience,” said Ava McDonough. “I think it’s a good way to, like, because we live obviously in a cold place, so we don’t have much time to grow plants. So, this is a good way to do it without doing it outside and stuff, too. Because even if it is good weather, then you can still use it inside, too.”

“It’s been kind of a different experience, just being able to plant it and watch it grow over time,” said Noah Sanchez. “Coming in everyday and seeing them bigger than they were yesterday, it’s been kind of cool to see the plants grow. And we know how the science works because that’s what we’ve been learning in this class, how they grow and just how it works and all of that.”

The harvest at Bark River-Harris was made possible thanks to a grant awarded by Superior Health Foundation (SHF). Fork Farms Foundation received funding from SHF’s 2023 fall grants to increase food security in Upper Peninsula K-12 schools through indoor agriculture. The project is meant to “increase food security in the U.P. by engaging 21 different middle and high school classrooms through the seven intermediate school districts across the U.P. each year for two years in growing their own fresh vegetables through indoor agriculture.”