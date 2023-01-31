ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – With temperatures below zero across much of the U.P. this week, you might be looking for something to do indoors. Bay College announced its Winter/Spring 2023 concert series, which offers a little something for everyone.

Below are the listings and details about the performers, courtesy of Bay College. All concerts start at 7pm ET in the Besse Theater.

Monday, February 27 is Marquette Symphony Orchestra: Britton-Rene’ Collins – Marimba Recital. Born in the United States, Britton-René began playing piano at age five. She discovered percussion at eight years old when she became intrigued by the drum set. She quickly fell in love with playing rock, jazz, and pop music on the drum set, which ignited her enthusiasm to explore various percussion instruments and styles of music. She received her B.M. at the University of Toronto with artists Aiyun Huang, Beverley Johnston, and John Rudolph. She is currently pursuing her M.M. at the University of Michigan.

Admission: $15/K-Bay: $7

Thursday, March 16 is “U.P. Love Letter”: An Evening with Phil Lynch. Phil delights audiences with a song style similar to James Taylor and Billy Joel, and a voice often compared to Randy Newman. Phil is known for his life-affirming songs, happy onstage vibe, and heartfelt stories that make connections with audience members. “My aim in life,” Phil says, “is to help people recognize and remember the good that is all around us.”

Admission: $15/K-Bay: $7

Wednesday, April 5, The Slamming Doors will be playing. The Slamming Doors is an energetic roots band led by singer-songwriter, Adam Herman. Founded in northern Minnesota, their sound has been influenced by a unique culture with a rich and deep musical history. (The drummer, Matt Johnson, is none other than our very own Bay College Norse athletic director!)

Admission: $20/K-Bay: $10

Wednesday, May 17, the group, Yale Strom & Hot Pstromi: With A Little Horseradish On the Side will be joining us in the U.P.! Yale Strom (violin) is one of the world’s leading ethnographer-artists of klezmer and Romani music. He has done extensive ethnographic research in Eastern Europe. His findings were instrumental in forming the repertoire of his klezmer band, “Hot Pstromi,” based in New York and San Diego. Since organizing his band in 1981, he has composed original New Jewish music that combines klezmer with Khasidic melodies, as well as Romani, jazz, classical, Bluegrass, Balkan, Arabic, and Sephardic motifs. Strom’s compositions range from several quartets to a full symphony.

Admission: $20/K-Bay: $10

Thursday, May 25 is Marquette Symphony Orchestra: Midsummer Strings – Finnish Folk Trio. More details will be released as they become available.

Admission: $15/K-Bay: $7

Ticket prices vary and are on sale now! Visit www.baycollege.tix.com, drop by the Box Office, or call 906-217-4045 for tickets. For discounted K-Bay tickets, visit or call the Box Office with photo ID/Bay ID. Discounted tickets can be purchased in-person only.