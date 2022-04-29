ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Bay College in Escanaba hosted thier annual Upper Michigan Safety Conference on Friday. The gathering focused on keeping businesses and industries in the Upper Peninsula up to date on the latest safety related trends, regulations, products and awareness training in workplace safety and health.

The conference featured interactive classes and presentations from industry safety professionals. 150 attendees were on hand from small businesses, to larger companies from across the region. With increased local development, and a growing workforce, information on safety close to home is vital to the local labor market.

“People are so ready to get back and to learn about something that is just an every day part of their life,” said Renee Lundberg, Conference Chairperson. “And living in the U.P., not all employees can afford to send their, whole bunch of employees to a conference downstate, so this gives them the avenue to do that.”

“Yeah, the need is more relevant now than any other time,” said Jonny Betz, Marquette Board of Light and Power. “Equipment is getting bigger, stronger, people seem to be in more of a rush these days with having timelines and cutting corners. We are just here to keep everybody safe.”

The conference also featured vendors of safety related products and services.