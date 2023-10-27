ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Calling all pop-culture lovers, Bay College is holding its first ever Pop-Culture Show next weekend.

The event will feature a variety of pop-culture vendors, including vinyl records, retro games and toys, as well as art from local artists. The Pop-Culture Show is open to the public, it’s also a fundraiser for BAY-CON, which will make its return April 20, 2024.

“The Pop-Culture Show came from a desire that folks voiced of a wanting to do something similar to BAY-CON more than once a year,” said BAY-CON Coordinator Dave Laur. “And so, while we still have our major BAY-CON program that’s going to be happening April 20 of this next year. The Pop Culture Show is basically like we took the vendor area of BAY-CON and opened it up to the public.

“And so, right now we have about 70 some tables of vended goods including vinyl records and vintage new toys, video games, original artwork, all that pop culture goodness that people have come to expect from BAY-CON, especially with the holidays coming up. People have a chance to come on out and see those treasures of yesteryear and relive those childhood memories finding something to take home for themselves or for a loved one.”

The Pop-Culture Show will be held on Saturday, November 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Bay College’s Joseph Heirman University Center.