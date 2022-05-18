ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – A new event for pop culture fans in the U.P. is planned for this upcoming Saturday. Bay College’s inaugural BAY-CON will feature 37+ vendors selling records, toys, collectibles, and more, as well as other activities over the course of the event.

BAY-CON will take place on Saturday, May 21, from 10am-4pm at Bay College in Escanaba in the Joseph Heirman University Center in room 952. The event is free to attend, though a donation of $2 is recommended for attendees aged 10 and older. The event is sponsored by Bay College Student Organizations and acts as a fundraiser for the organizations as well.

Organizers say BAY-CON will feature a vintage video gaming room and a video game tournament. A Zombie Lab run by Bay College EMT/Paramedic students, photo booth by Magpie Photography, and multiple educational sessions are also planned.

Cosplay is encouraged at the event. Additionally, t-shirt, posters, and hot popcorn will be for sale.

You can see a full list of events with corresponding times and room numbers in the following graphics. Food options will served by Wiles Food Services, Taco Kitchen Food Truck.



Photos courtesy BAY-CON

Parking is free at the event in lot A at Bay College’s campus. You can visit BAY-CON’s event page on Facebook here and follow Bay College on Facebook here.