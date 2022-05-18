ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – A new event for pop culture fans in the U.P. is planned for this upcoming Saturday. Bay College’s inaugural BAY-CON will feature 37+ vendors selling records, toys, collectibles, and more, as well as other activities over the course of the event.
BAY-CON will take place on Saturday, May 21, from 10am-4pm at Bay College in Escanaba in the Joseph Heirman University Center in room 952. The event is free to attend, though a donation of $2 is recommended for attendees aged 10 and older. The event is sponsored by Bay College Student Organizations and acts as a fundraiser for the organizations as well.
Organizers say BAY-CON will feature a vintage video gaming room and a video game tournament. A Zombie Lab run by Bay College EMT/Paramedic students, photo booth by Magpie Photography, and multiple educational sessions are also planned.
Cosplay is encouraged at the event. Additionally, t-shirt, posters, and hot popcorn will be for sale.
You can see a full list of events with corresponding times and room numbers in the following graphics. Food options will served by Wiles Food Services, Taco Kitchen Food Truck.
Parking is free at the event in lot A at Bay College’s campus. You can visit BAY-CON’s event page on Facebook here and follow Bay College on Facebook here.