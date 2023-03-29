ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – BAY-CON Strikes Back this year with more fun for the whole family.

This pop-culture convention is returning this year in Escanaba with a cosplay contest, vendors, a vintage video game room, a celebrity guest, and more.

“So, last year we focused a lot on the vendor space and had some things going on and this year we really amped it up and so we added a cosplay contest, which we encourage cosplay, but this year one of our amazing students, Laura, has really taken that bull by the horns and made it into something even greater. Our special celebrity guest Sean Chiplock, a voice actor who is going to be here, from Michigan originally, now out in LA, and nerdology trivia,” said the Founder of BAY-CON, Dave Laur. “So, focused on those fun questions like ‘What was Admiral Ackbar’s famous quote in Return of the Jedi?’ And so adding some of those things into the things that made BAY-CON so great last year, like our Zombie EMT Repair Medic Lab and our Popcorn and the 504 Storm Trouper group, which will be walking around taking pictures with folks. Lots and lots of fun.”

The event will be taking place on Saturday, April 22nd.

Last year was a success, and they expect this year’s BAY-CON to be just as successful.

“So, feedback was great. Folks had a lot of fun. It was so awesome just on the day of seeing families walking around or little kids dressed up like Mandalorians or Power Rangers and lots of smiles. I don’t know about you folks watching at home, but I feel like we could all use a little bit more smiles and joy right now, especially coming out of winter and just in the world in general, so it’s so fun to get together with people, and just share a very positive experience.”

The event takes place on Bay College’s Campus in Escanaba at the Joseph Heirman University Center in room 952.

Admission is free but they recommend a $2 donation for attendees over 10 years old. For more information, you can find the Facebook event page here.