Body of missing hunter found in Menominee County

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – On March 13 at approximately 3:45 P.M., Menominee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a location one mile north of the Cedar River campground for a report of what the caller believed to be a body floating in the Cedar River.

Deputies arrived and confirmed there was a body stuck in a group of ice shoves in the River. Detectives were also called to the scene for investigation. Delta County Sheriff’s Office responded as well and assisted with a drone. The body was retrieved from the river by ice and swift water rescue personel from Mellen and Cedarville Township Fire Departments.

The body has been identified as 58-year-old Vladmir Ivanovic, the hunter that was reported missing in November 2020. Investigation shows no signs of foul play and the Assistant Medical Examiner has ruled the death a cold water drowning.

Assisting the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office were: Cederville Township Fire Department, Mellen Township Fire Department, Menominee County Emergency Management Coordinator, Delta County Sheriff’s Office, Mid County Rescue, Menominee County Medical Examiner’s Office, Anderson-Deihm Funeral Home and Menominee county Central Dispatch.