Bomb threat under investigation at Dickinson County Healthcare System

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Iron Mountain Police Department (IMPD) is investigating a bomb threat Monday night at Dickinson County Healthcare System (DCHS).

According to DCHS, someone called into the call center at 8:48 p.m. Central Time, disguised their voice and said they had placed a bomb in the hospital. Hospital administrators followed protocol to enact a, “Code Orange,” locking down the building and alerting law enforcement.

DCHS said police arrived in minutes to begin a search of the entire hospital property. IMPD said it was assisted by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police, Kingsford Public Safety Department, and the Marquette Police Department who brought a bomb-sniffing dog.

During the lockdown, all patients and staff had to remain in place while authorities completed the five hour search which lasted until 2:00 a.m.

No evidence of a bomb was found during the search.

All patient care areas are reopened. DCHS is reporting no patients has any health care complications as a result of the incident.



In a written statement, DCH Director of Public Relations Joe Rizzo said, “Dickinson County Healthcare takes a threat to the safety and security of our patients and staff very seriously. We are thankful to law enforcement for their fast and thorough response to help us make sure

our patients and staff are safe. We are proud of our staff for their immediate response to the threat and applying their crisis training to protect our patients and each other during this event”.

Iron Mountain Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 906-774-1234.