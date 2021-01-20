Break in at Bark River Harris school, suspect arrested

HARRIS, Mich. (WJMN) — An Iron Mountain man has been arrested for breaking into Bark River Harris School and stealing money from an office.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Gladstone post were dispatched to Bark River Harris School for a reported break in on January 11.

On the morning of the 11th, 38-year-old Michael Racicot of Iron Mountain, entered the school and found his way to one of the offices.

Racicot then shattered a window in the door to gain access to the office and then proceeded to go through a desk.

Racicot found a small amount of money before leaving the school and went to a casino and started to gamble the stolen money.

Racicot confessed to the break in at the LaBranch Tavern and at the Bark River Harris School when interviewed by detectives.

Racicot was arraigned and released on bond.