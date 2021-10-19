Breaking the silence of domestic violence

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The annual Break the Silence procession was heard loud and proud on Tuesday in Dickinson County. Cars, cruisers, and even fire trucks were adorned with purple ribbons to show their support and help spread awareness with October being Domestic Violence awareness month.

“The turnout was awesome today and it was so rewarding to know this many people care and the message is for all of the survivors out there….all of the victims out there… people care,” Cheryl O’Neil the Executive Director of Caring House said. “Law Enforcement is here and they believe you, don’t listen to the rumors that the police aren’t going to believe you. They do believe you and they do care and this coming together and breaking the silence just proves how much our community cares for every victim in our community.”

Concluding the procession, officers and law enforcement agencies were recognized for going above and beyond with their efforts to help stop domestic violence.

“I am honored to receive this award. It is events like this that is a reminder that we take domestic violence very seriously and we need to put an end to domestic violence and break the silence,” Michigan State Police Tpr. Jason Tasson, one of three ‘Keeping the Community Safe award recipients’ said.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence you can contact Caring House at (906) 774 – 1112 or click here.