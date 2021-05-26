Camp 911 Delta County aims to encourage students interested in emergency services careers

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Camp 911 Delta County is an interactive introduction to Emergency Medical Services designed for youth finishing or beginning the sixth grade. At Camp 911 Delta County, youth learn how to prevent common traffic and home injuries as well as how to give simple, life-saving emergency care to injured victims. Information will be presented about careers in EMS, emergency nursing and public safety. There will be plenty of hands-on fun and experience.

“Volunteer fire departments, first responders, medically trained professionals, EMTs, medics,” said Carrie Bartel-Petrin, Membership Manager, AirMedCare and Guardian Flight. “My flight crew from Guardian Flight will be there. So they’ll kind of be able to meet an aviation crew that’s not kind of your standard EMS folks. But also, we have nurses and all sorts of individuals who are just kind of related to the whole process of caring for our community when it comes to EMS. You know, they’re really going to get a lot of hands on training from these individuals. They’ll hear about what it’s like as the day in the life of an officer with Escanaba Public Safety or with the Delta County Sheriff’s Department. But also, they’re going to get some hands on training, really get in there, elbows deep in a medical situation. We’re going to have some mock scenarios that we are going to use utilize to teach these kids some skills that maybe could be useful in the future.”

Camp 911 Delta County is a free two-day camp that will be held August 3 and 4 at the U.P. State Fairgrounds. Attendance is limited to 80 campers on a first-come, first-served basis. Beverages, snacks and lunch are provided and each camper receives a Bystander Care Kit, Camp 911 T-shirt, information packet and a certificate of completion and the camper’s household will receive an emergency preparedness pack.

The camp also focuses on how to avoid high-risk behaviors so that campers don’t become the person needing the help.

Camp includes:

Tour of EMS, police, fire rescue vehicles and equipment

Injury Prevention: Traffic Safety/Rollover Convincer

Extrication demonstration (Jaws of Life)

Load-and-Go demonstration

Bystander Care: 5 Steps for Saving Lives

Injury Prevention

Wilderness Survival

Bystander Care: Scenarios (real victims) and Skills Review

Rescue Relay & Awards Ceremony (Camper’s Family is invited to attend)

To be eligible for Camp 911, you must be:

completing or entering sixth grade in a Delta County school

OR a home-schooled student between the ages of 10 and 12.

Online pre-registration completed open June 1st and must be completed by July 1. A parental release form and additional information regarding the camp will be mailed to registered campers. All eligible students who are interested in healthcare and helping others are encouraged to apply.

To register, click here. If you cannot register online, you can call Bartel-Petrin at (906) 241-3855 or through email at Carrie.Bartel-Petrin@gmr.net.

Camp 911 Delta County is presented by Guardian Flight, AirMedCare Network, OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group, and Bay College in cooperation with the following community members: Delta County Sheriff Dept. Delta County Central Dispatch, Escanaba Public Safety, Gladstone Public Safety, Delta County Search and Rescue, Hannahville Police Dept., Michigan State Police and other local medical educators, law enforcement agencies, firefighting units,

businesses and service organizations.

