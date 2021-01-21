Can & Bottle drive to help local organization support children and families impacted by abuse

DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — The Delta Regional Child Advocacy Center has partnered with Upper Hand Brewery to help raise money to support children and families impacted by abuse.

“We feel for all of the businesses, restaurants, and bars right now who are not able to open. Kelly Chandler, Program Director, Delta Regional Child Advocacy Center.

“So, it’s difficult to ask them to continue to support our organization and sponsor our events, but we know that deep down all of the businesses and organizations in the Upper Peninsula truly care about children and families and care about their health and safety and their well-being and I think all of us together, pandemic or not, we owe it to the children to rally around them.”

Chandler said the Delta Regional Child Advocacy Center is always looking for volunteers to help during this campaign.