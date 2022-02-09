GLADSTONE, Mich. (WJMN) – If you’re looking for something fun to do for the whole family on Saturday, February 19, the Cardboard Classics are back in Delta County.

Each competition consists of an adult division, a child division, and a Business Division. Sleds must be constructed of standard brown cardboard and duct tape only.

“Last time we had families participate in this, businesses make their own sled and they all work together. It’s just a fun event you can do. It’s competitive. It’s outside, and it’s just a fun time. It’s one of those things you can do, it doesn’t take much skill, just put duct tape and cardboard together, and off you go,” said Jason Davis, director of the city of Gladstone’s Parks and Recreation Department.

The Friday before race day, there will be a Cardboard Classics Adult Party Night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 and include food and drink ticket. Additional drink tickets are $3. Catering by Wiles Food Service. Drinks by Upper Hand Brewery. You must be 21 and older to attend.

“We’re going to have Upper Hand [Brewery] there, they’re going to give out door prizes, we’re going to have games, we’re going to have bean bag toss. We’re also going to have firepits, and then we are going to have music. It’s just a fun night for adults to come and get out and socialize and have fun the night before,” said Davis.

You can register for the Cardboard Classics at Gladstone Ski Hill on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Or registration forms can be found on gladstonemi.org and can be dropped off at Gladstone City Hall. The registration fee is $10.

