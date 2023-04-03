IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) – April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The purpose is to call attention to the fact that sexual violence is widespread and impacts every person in the community.

Caring House, Inc. in Iron Mountain wants victims and survivors of sexual assault to know they are not alone. They’ve done so through their “Paint the Town Teal” initiative.

“Teal is the color for Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and we have painted the town literally teal with ribbons everywhere,” said Cheryl O’Neil, executive director of Caring House. “Ribbons all the way up and down the streets in Dickinson County, on the courthouses, on city buildings. The ribbons have been put up by our staff along with victims, victims who have come forward and said I am proud of where I am today.”

According to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center, 81 percent of women and 43 percent of men reported experiencing some form of sexual harassment and/or assault in their lifetime.

“It’s very important for our community to understand that both men and women are victims of sexual assault,” said O’Neil. “You’re going to see; we have shirts like I’m wearing and there are posters everywhere throughout town [that say] ‘Believe Women and Men’ and I think that’s the most important message we can get out there. First of all, it’s hard to come forward, next is you have to believe when they come forward. When you look at statistics, national statistics, less than ten percent of the reports that come in have been found false. So that’s a small number compared to how many people have come forward.”

Philip Hefner-Gardiepy is a Caring House board member and works for Northpointe Behavioral Healthcare System. He shares the warning signs of sexual assault and its effects on mental health.

“Of all the things we look at, if you find a man who is avoiding, or a woman, avoiding a certain person or a certain place, or you see changes such as depression, anxiety, or something that’s going on with them, a change in the personality, it’s up to us to be very, very supportive and to ask the questions,” said Gardiepy. “And no matter what our strong opinions are about it, make sure to give the victim their say and allow them to be in charge.”

Caring House encourages everyone to participate in Denim Day on Wednesday, April 26. Denim Day asks, “community members, elected officials, businesses and students to make a social statement with their fashion statement by wearing jeans on this day as a visible means of protest against the misconceptions that surround sexual violence.” To learn more about the origins of Denim Day, click here.

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault, the Caring House offers support through its sexual assault program. To learn more, you can visit caringhouseim.com. They also offer a 24/7 Crisis Line which is 906-774-1112.