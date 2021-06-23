Circus coming to U.P. State Fairgrounds in July

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Delta County Chamber of commerce is sponsoring the Culpepper & Merriweather circus on July 14 and 15.

Tickets can be purchased at the Delta County Commerce Center or Premier Real Estate Escanaba. If bought in advance, tickets are $12 for adults, $7 for seniors (65 and older) and children (ages 2 -12) and children under 2 get in for free.

Tickets can also be purchased online during the 10 days leading up to the shows online at cmcircus.com until 10:00 PM the day before the circus. Ticket prices go up to $15 for adults and $8 for seniors and children on show day.

The circus will have two shows on each day it is in town. One at 5:00 and the other at 7:30.

On the day of the circus you can watch the tent raise between 9:30 and 10:00 A.M. and take a tour for free. In the presentation they give facts about their performers, a history of the show and the different species of animals in the circus. They also talk about the hygiene, grooming and veterinary care their animals receive.

The performances include Miss Simone on the trapeze, Miss Paulina’s “Big & Little” prancing ponies, the Arlise Troupe on their unicycles, Logan Jimenez with his Cockatoo Review, and more. The Circus is accompanied by original music composed by Matt Margucci from Los Angeles.

You can visit Culpepper & Merriweather circus on Facebook for more information or visit their website.