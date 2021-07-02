Construction to begin on US-2 near Manistique

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – Construction will begin on US-2 near Manistique and Gulliver around July 12.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing approximately $2.7 million to resurface nearly 9.5 miles of US-2 from east of Tannery Road to west of Schoolcraft County Road 432 and from east of River Road (County Road 433) to east of Lake Street in Schoolcraft County. The project includes asphalt milling and resurfacing, concrete curb and gutter, earthwork, drainage, and pavement markings. There is a three-year materials and workmanship pavement warranty on the project.

The estimated completion date is October 14, 2021. Traffic will be controlled with single-lane closures with traffic regulators. There will be an 11-foot width restriction in effect for the duration of the project.